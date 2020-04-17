Taylor Swift Postpones Lover Fest And Reminds Fans To Stay Home

(Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Over the last several weeks, artists have been canceling and postponing their tours as a result of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. And while this probably doesn't come as much of a shock, Taylor Swift is the latest musician to follow suit. In a post shared on her Instagram Stories today (April 17), the pop star broke the news that Lover Fest won't be happening as originally planned. Instead, she's pushing off the highly anticipated event until 2021.

"Fighting COVID-19 is an unprecedented challenge for our global community and the safety and wellbeing of fans should always be the top priority," the statement on her Stories read. "Health organizations and governments around the world have strongly discouraged large public gatherings for an undetermined period of time. With many events throughout the world already cancelled, and upon direction from health officials in an effort to keep fans safe and help prevent the spread of COVID-19, sadly the decision has been made to cancel all Taylor Swift live appearances and performances this year."

But it's not all bad news. Lover Fest will be happening, just not this summer. "The U.S. and Brazil shows will be rescheduled to take place in 2021, with dates to be announced later this year," the statement continued. "Tickets held for each of those shows will transfer to a new show date without action on the part of ticket holders."

Still, COVID-19 has had a huge impact on the economy, and many fans who purchased tickets prior to the pandemic could really use their money back to fund basic necessities such as food and rent. Fortunately, refunds will be available. "For those who desire refunds for tickets purchases for the U.S. Lover Fest shows, they will be available starting May 1st subject to Ticketmaster terms," the statement said, adding that Ticketmaster will be in contact with further instructions.

Any other information regarding Swift's impacted tour dates will be available on TaylorSwift.com. "Thank you so much for understanding," the statement said. "We look forward to seeing you all, happy and healthy in the future."

Alongside the official statement, Swift added some sweet and reassuring words of her own. "I'm so sad I won't be able to see you guys in concert this year, but I know this is the right decision," she wrote before reminding fans of the importance of self-isolation. "Please, please stay healthy and safe. I'll see you on stage as soon as I can but right now what's important is committing to this quarantine, for the sake of all of us."