Producer Rvssian Turns An Anuel AA And Juice Wrld Collab Into A Breathtaking Tribute

Rvssian, Anuel AA, and Juice WRLD have released a new collab, 'No Me Ame'

His new video for 'No Me Ame' ends with a massive vigil of lanterns

Jamaican producer Rvssian has shared a new song, "No Me Ame," that features Anuel AA and a posthumous verse from Juice Wrld. This heartbreak anthem comes with a touching video that combines performance footage of the late rapper with an angelic appearance that pays tribute to his memory.

"No Me Ame" is a thumping hip-hop number that's about separating from a partner when it hurts the most. Anuel AA, battling against his feelings, takes the lead here, singing about just how bad the relationship has gotten. In the video, he sits opposite of his old flame and tries his best not to get sucked back into a bad situation. He presumably fails when her eyes literally suck the life out of him and leave him in a gargoyle-like state.

Juice WRLD's verse finds him in similar territory, chastising his ex-partner's ways. While he sings the number, his ex watches tour footage of him smiling and performing in front of massive crowds. When she looks out of the window, she sees the outline of Juice WRLD rapping to her with giant, angel-like wings.

Instead of following up on what happens to these relationships at the end of the video, there's a massive vigil for Juice WRLD featuring sky lanterns that slowly float towards the sky. Rvssian and others watch from the ground in awe of the moment.

"This song is special for many reasons, and the music video hits the spot also," Rvssian said in a statement. "I'm super happy I was able to make this one happen. RIP Juice Wrld."

Rvssian previously collaborated with Juice Wrld on "Ring Ring" which appeared on last year's Death Race for Love. Last month, the producer shared a video for his Lil Mosey and Lil Tjay collaboration, "Only the Team." He's set to release a debut album sometime in the near future.

Check out the "No Me Ame" video up above.