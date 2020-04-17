Disney's High School Musical Singalong Had Everything From A Zac Efron Intro To A Charli D'Amelio Cameo

ABC

Last night (April 16), the cast of High School Musical reunited via Zoom for a live, socially distanced performance of the film's most iconic anthem, "We're All in This Together." The reunion was pretty much all die-hard fans of the original movies could've hoped for. And although many people wanted to see more of Zac Efron, the performance also included a variety of other stars, including the current cast of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, other OG Disney stars, and TikTok's very own Charli D'Amelio.

The performance kicked off with a special message from Efron himself. "Hi everyone," the actor began. "I hope that you're safe, you're healthy, and you're doing as well as possible during these unprecedented times. It's my greatest pleasure to introduce a musical performance by some of my oldest friends and some new ones. I hope that you enjoy and remember: We are all in this together."

Soon enough, some of our favorite members of the original cast appeared on screen, including Vanessa Hudgens, Ashley Tisdale, Corbin Bleu, Monique Coleman, and Lucas Grabeel on piano. And although things started off soft and slow, they quickly picked up just in time for the catchy chorus. And by the second verse, the actors from the hit Disney+ series jumped in, amping up excitement among the franchise's young fans.

There were also many other special appearances that excited not just those who love HSM, but Disney Channel fans, in general. There were appearances by the Descendants and Zombies casts, a cameo from Raven-Symoné, and a big surprise from D'Amelio, who's one of the most popular creators on TikTok today.

With so many people involved, it's not hard to imagine all the ways in which this special singalong performance could've gone wrong. But luckily, the cast was able to pull it off and give High School Musical's devoted fan base the reunion they deserved. After all, once a Wildcat, always a Wildcat.