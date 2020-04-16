Ariana Grande Was Her Own Backing Choir For Her Disney Singalong Performance

No chance, no way, Ariana Grande won't say she's in love. On Thursday (April 16), the singer put her own spin on the beloved Hercules tune "I Won't Say I'm In Love" as part of ABC's star-studded Disney Family Singalong. And because she was nothing but fully committed to the part, Ari even dressed the part of Hercules's sassy lover Meg — ponytail, purple 'fit, and all.

"No man is worth the aggravation / That's ancient history; been there, done that," Grande sang, channeling a little bit of that Thank U, Next energy with her stellar cover choice. Ever the harmony enthusiast, she even handled the backup vocals from all five of the Muses, giving us a creative one-woman show for the ages.

Along with Grande, the Disney Family Singalong featured an all-star roster of celeb performers covering classic tunes from their homes. Demi Lovato and Michael Bublé tackled the Cinderella duet "A Dream is A Wish Your Heart Makes," Christina Aguilera belted the Lion King ballad "Can You Feel the Love Tonight," and Beyonce made a surprise appearance to sing a bit of "When You Wish Upon A Star." The High School Musical cast also reunited for a nostalgia-inducing singalong of "We're All in This Together."

Other performers included Tori Kelly, Darren Criss, Jordan Fisher, Auliʻi Cravalho, Little Big Town, and TikTok star Charli D'Amelio. And it was all for a good cause — the special raised money for coronavirus relief efforts like Feeding America.

Check out Grande's harmonious "I Won't Say I'm In Love" performance above.