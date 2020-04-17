Bop Shop: Songs From Lennon Stella, Monsta X, Wiz Khalifa, Tasha, And More

Lennon Stella: “Fear of Being Alone”

If you’ve ever contemplated a breakup but couldn’t quite pull the trigger, perhaps it’s because, deep down, you really do love each other. Then again, if you’re being honest with yourself, maybe you just can’t stand the thought of being single. And no song understands that better than Lennon Stella’s “Fear of Being Alone.”

After singing about “lifeless” and “empty” kisses on the sultry first verse, Stella begins to come out of denial on the pre-chorus. “When I hold you, I get the feeling I don't know you,” she sings. “I get the feeling it's not love that keeps us holding on.” And by the time the chorus hits, she knows they’re not in love, they’re comfortable. “It's the fear of being alone / Got me staying when I know,” she sings in a perfect falsetto. “It’s the fear of being alone / Got me never letting go.” —Jordyn Tilchen