Dua Lipa's Blonde Locks Are Now Perfectly Pink

Another day in self-isolation means another opportunity to get creative, and no one seems to be taking that task more seriously than pop star Dua Lipa. The "Break My Heart" singer has been finding many unique ways to promote her latest album, Future Nostalgia, under these unique circumstances. But in her downtime, she's been finding other projects to do. Like dying her hair pink, for example.

Yep, you read that correctly. Lipa took to Instagram earlier today (April 16) to debut her brand new pastel pink locks, which she dyed herself. "This weeks experiment... pink hair," the pop star wrote in the caption of a video showcasing her new look. "That's kind of it really." And while we wouldn't recommend anyone to try this at home, we have to admit: We're pretty impressed.

Still, the "Physical" songstress insists that she "hasn't acquired a new skill" while self-isolating. And though we beg to differ, she has taken up some new hobbies. "I have joined world of warcraft and I have two pets on it called mintsaws and little sheena (one's a dragonhawk and one's a tiger)," she said. She also revealed that she's been doing workouts via FaceTime with friends.

The "Physical" songstress closed out her post by thanking everyone she's worked with remotely for being so patient with her throughout the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. "Because ive still been doing bits of promo from home - a massive shout out is due to all the journalists who have been so patient with me while im on my quest to becoming a true tech wiz," she wrote. But if you've seen her recent performance on The Tonight Show, you already know she's been absolutely crushing it.

Though her remote performances (and her pink dye job) are some of our favorite things the pop star has done since having to hunker down at home, those are just some of the projects she's taken on. In an interview with Elle out earlier this week, Lipa revealed that she and boyfriend Anwar Hadid have been spending their time making movie lists and cooking octopus. So if anything, her pink hair proves what we've known all along: Dua Lipa is the queen of self-quarantine.