'You Don't Deserve That': Will Alyssa -- And Her Baby -- Be Treated Right On Siesta Key?

Alyssa was "ready to forgive" Alex for hooking up with Juliette "several several times" in Nashville . And during this week's episode, the Siesta Key newbie learned she would soon be a mom with the King of Sarasota.

First order of business for Alyssa: telling her parents Allison and Nick that they would soon be grandparents (viewers saw the rekindled lovebirds react to positive pregnancy tests at the end of last season as well). Nope, this isn't the time for Rosé -- and yes, Mom, this is "serious."

With her heart pounding, Alyssa simply nodded as her mother asked if she was pregnant. While Dad got up immediately to give his girl a big embrace and a hearty "I love you," Mom was concerned for her daughter.

"I'm still not happy about what he did to you in Nashville. I'm worried," Allison wept. "I want you to be treated the way you deserve. I don't know why you would think you would ever have to stick around for more of that. You don't deserve that. And this baby doesn't deserve that. And he needs to know that."

Allison wanted her mini-me's man to look her in the eye and tell her "this is what he wants" -- but Alyssa had no response. It remains to be seen how this life-changing news will change the young couple's relationship, but for now, Alyssa's mom is very worried. Give your predictions on what will unfold next, then keep watching Siesta Key every Tuesday at 8/7c.