Your Saved By The Bell Faves Are Back, But They're A Little Older

Peacock

Missing one of the most iconic comedies of the '90s? It's alright, 'cause you're saved by the bell...literally.

The upcoming reboot/sequel to Saved By the Bell brings viewers all the way back to Bayside High School with a whole new group of students while bringing back familiar faces as well. It's all part of a series of new series coming to NBCUniversal's upcoming video platform Peacock.

There are some cool connections between the new and old shows, too. For instance, Mac Morris (Mitchell Hoog) is taking point on the series. If that last name seems familiar, there's a reason for that: he's the son of the original series' Zack Morris, and he looks like he's got a lot in common with his wise-cracking father. The apple doesn't fall far from the tree, apparently.

As far as returning faces, the whole gang's coming back to play. Mario Lopez will return as A.C. Slater, who's now become Bayside High's new physical eduction instructor. Elizabeth Berkley will be returning as Jessie Spano, who has her own son named Jamie (Belmont Cameli) and Tiffani Amber Thiessen as Kelly Kapowski. Finally, yes, Mark-Paul Gosselaar is returning as Zack. Feel free to start freaking out now.

But what's it all about? Zack, a newly-minted local politician, is forced to merge two very different high schools, and that causes tensions between the upper crust of the town and the poorer communities. The series will follow just how difficult both "sides" find it to accept the others' cultures.

The series will be a bit different than you may remember the original, but it won't be short on familiar faces. It will adopt a single-camera approach to give it a more modern feel than before, and it's a lot more crisp this time around. Can't wait to check it out? It's set to launch when Peacock debuts, though there isn't a concrete release date just yet.