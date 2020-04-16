Joe Jonas And Sophie Turner Reveal Who Fell In Love First In TikTok 'Couples Challenge'

(James Devaney/Getty Images)

It's only been a couple of days since TikTok's royal couple, Charli D'Amelio and Chase Hudson (a.k.a. Lil Huddy), called it quits on their relationship. But things happen fast on the internet, and it looks like there's a new couple ready to take the throne: Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner.

Yep! The married couple hopped on the viral social media app yesterday (April 15) to take part in an adorable "couples challenge." And it was pretty easy, too. All the Jonas Brother and Game of Thrones actress had to do was answer a few basic questions. And we can honestly say we know more about their relationship than we ever did before.

The short clip began with the pair trying to decipher who fell in love first. And while the jury's still out on that one, they did agree on one thing: Turner gets very annoying when she's hungry. Hey, don't we all? The couple also came clean about who the homebody of the relationship is. And — you guessed it — Turner won again.

The actress continued her winning streak with the next question, revealing that she is, in fact, the spoiled one in the relationship. Turner also might be the grumpy one, but the video ended before she and Jonas ever came to a definitive conclusion. More important than who's the grumpiest or who's the most spoiled, though, is that the pair had a lot of fun — especially as they continue to self-isolate.

But TikTok is only one of the activities the couple has taken part in since hunkering down at home. Earlier this month, Turner told Conan O'Brien that she's "kind of loving" having to stay inside and that Jonas has been "DJing at home" while she pours him some drinks. "I'm a homebody," she said. "If I could stay at home all day I would, so this is great for me."