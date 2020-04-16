Millie Bobby Brown Flawlessly Whisper-Sang Dua Lipa For Jimmy Fallon

Getty Images

Just call Millie Bobby Brown the queen of whisper singing.

The Stranger Things star appeared on the ongoing at-home version of The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday (April 15), ready to roll as she joined the host for a fun segment.

The Singing Whisper Challenge is one of Fallon's creations that finds the host and his guest wearing noise-canceling headphones and working to guess what the other person is singing. Typically that's how it would work on the regular version of the show, but since Fallon is at home right now due to the ongoing pandemic, he and Brown settled for muting their chats.

They would then have to guess what the other was lip-syncing along to, something that Brown made it absolutely, ridiculously easy for Fallon to guess since she's a natural singer. She sang her way through Dua Lipa's "Don't Start Now," which the host was able to guess almost instantly. When it came time for her to perform "Despacito," he faltered a bit, though. Can't win 'em all, we suppose – and to be fair, most of the lyrics are in Spanish.

The two looked like they were having a ton of fun, though, and that's what counted. Fallon, like many talk show hosts, has been continuing to bring late night to viewers by way of at-home versions of each show. This time, the game he played with Millie was actually a great idea for folks to adapt on their own with Zoom gatherings.

So watch, be inspired by Millie's awesome wall of albums and her infectious smiles, and see if you don't feel inspired to immediately go and try this very game with a friend you haven't seen in some time. You may find that it lifts your spirits in some incredible ways. And who knows? You may totally slay at it like Millie here.