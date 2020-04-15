It's 2020, And Britney Spears Just Had The Cutest Interaction With Justin Timberlake

Getty Images

Britney Spears's Instagram is truly the gift that keeps on giving. On Wednesday (April 15), the superstar posted one of her standard IG videos — there she is, rocking cut-off shorts and a floral crop top; twirling and sticking her tongue out as she dances to an upbeat pop song. But on this truly blessed day, she graciously acknowledged Justin Timberlake's existence by soundtracking the clip to her ex's 2018 track "Filthy." Be still our nostalgic hearts!

"This is my version of Snapchat or TikTok or whatever the cool thing you're supposed to do these days !!!!! As you can see I’m not really dancing folks …… I'm just very bored," Spears wrote alongside the filtered clip. Here's where things get interesting: "PS I know we had one of the world's biggest breakups 20 years ago… but hey the man is a genius !!!! Great song JT !!!! Pssss if you KNOW WHAT'S GOOD."

In an even more unexpected development, Timberlake saw Spears's post and responded with a crying-laughing emoji and a few raised hands. And thus, the rift between the biggest couple of the early aughts has been magically mended!

Meanwhile, Jamie Lynn Spears also took to the comments to support her big sis: "Blogs are already plotting their outrageous stories," she wrote. "you keep having fun and looking cute tho!!"

In case you need a refresher, Spears and Timberlake broke up back in 2002 after dating for three years. Both stars have inferred that their relationship ended because of cheating, and they both released iconic hits inspired by their split (ever heard of "Cry Me A River" and "Everytime"?!) But that's all water under the bridge now, especially because both Spears and Timberlake have fully moved on — she's dating model Sam Asghari, while he's happily married to Jessica Biel.

See Spears's dance party and Timberlake's comment above, and check out some all-too-relatable fan reactions below.