Chloe x Halle Get Tattooed Onto Swae Lee's Chest In Their 'Catch Up' Video

It's been a while since we've heard from Chloe x Halle, but that's only because the duo have been hard at work on their second album. After making a statement with their 2018 debut, The Kids Are Alright, the sisters returned last year with the double dose of "Who Knew" and "Thinkin Bout Me" from their hit TV show Grown-ish. And for their first move of 2020, they've turned up the party vibes by joining forces with Swae Lee and Mike Will Made-It on "Catch Up."

Swae kicks off the bouncy track with a stream-of-consciousness verse in which he warns someone, "I'm quick to move on, don't get it confused." Chloe x Halle answer in the second verse, rhetorically asking, "You wanna talk about me, what about you?" What follows is a scathing kiss-off about not putting up with shady behavior. "I have a future with shit to lose / You're gonna lose me now," they assert, before joining the Rae Sremmurd rapper on the relentlessly catchy, Mike Will-produced hook: "Woah, you better turn up / Oh, now you better catch up."

As for the track's accompanying visualizer, it's an animated clip starring a shirtless Swae Lee surrounded by green light beams. As he slowly comes into view, we see Chloe x Halle tattooed on his entire chest. It's a trip.

During a recent Instagram Live session, Chloe x Halle previewed "Catch Up" and another new track called "Do It," co-written by Victoria Monet. They teased that both songs are set to appear on their upcoming second album, Ungodly Hour, due out this summer. In the meantime, see their fresh video above, and check out a truly awe-inspiring clip of the sisters harmonizing their new song below.