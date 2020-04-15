Dua Lipa And Anwar Hadid Spend Their Time In Self-Isolation Making Lists And Cooking Octopus

(Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Self-isolation amid the coronavirus pandemic has taken a toll on all of us, but we're all in this together. In fact, Harry Styles, Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish, and several other celebrities have been very vocal about how they're spending their time during the ongoing crisis. And in an interview published yesterday (April 14), pop songstress Dua Lipa spoke to Elle about how she and boyfriend Anwar Hadid are "making the most of it."

"Oh my God, I've watched so many shows," the "Break My Heart" singer told the magazine, adding that Ozark, Tiger King, The Night Of, The Outsider, and Servant are the series that have been pulling her through. She's also been making movie lists, which is just an extension of her longtime passion for list-making. "I love to make lists, and normally it would be, like, lists of restaurants and places to go and stuff to do with friends, whereas now it's movie lists, and series lists."

But in addition to binge-watching popular shows and films, the couple has been spicing up life inside (literally) by getting creative in the kitchen and trying out new recipes. "We were just buying our normal fish and stuff, and octopus came up," she said, referring to a farm-to-table app she had downloaded on her phone. "So we said, 'Okay, let's try something different.' It's about making things fun, coming up with different recipes, trying out things that we've never done before."

Despite the delicious food, life in quarantine can get old fast, and being far away from Hadid's family in the U.S. has certainly been tough on the model. "Of course Anwar misses his family," Lipa said. "And soon we'll hopefully get to go back and see them."

For now, though, the happy couple has been enjoying the spare time together. "Now that we get all this extra time, we're just making the most of it," she said. After all, this time was originally supposed to be spent promoting her Future Nostalgia album and gearing up for a new tour, which has since been postponed. "That's been really nice," she added. "We're trying to see the bright side."