Charli D'Amelio And Chase Hudson, TikTok's Royal Couple, Call It Quits

(Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

If you're a fan of TikTok, and more specifically, the social media collective known as Hype House, we have sad news. Royal couple Chase Hudson (a.k.a. Lil Huddy) and Charli D'Amelio have officially broken up. And today (April 14), the viral TikTok stars shared the emotional news with fans on their Instagram Stories.

"Hey guys," D'Amelio wrote alongside a photo of her and Hudson. "Since you guys have watched mine and chase's relationship from the start, I decided I needed to tell you all that we are no longer together." D'Amelio, who's amassed a following of 48.3 million followers on TikTok to date, explained that while "it hurts," the former pair "decided that this is what's best."

Instagram/@charlidamelio

Fortunately, it was an amicable split, and even though breakups are hard, D'Amelio and Hudson remain friends. "We are still close friends and I would not change that for anything!" the 15-year-old dancer added. "I truly have so much love for Chase and wish nothing but the best for him!" Perhaps even more importantly, she's still rooting for his success. "It makes me so happy to see all of the great things he has going for him," she wrote.

To close out her note, D'Amelio apologized to her fans and followers for not letting them in on the current status of their relationship sooner. "I'm sorry I waited so long to tell you all," she wrote, explaining that she needed to take some time to herself to heal. "I wanted to take time to process it for myself. Breakups are tough for anyone, so I'd really rather not talk about it anymore."

Instagram/@lilhuddy

Hudson echoed many of D'Amelio's sentiments on his own Instagram. "Charli and I wanted to share with you all that while we will always have love for each other, we are no longer together," he wrote. "Charli is such an amazing person and I am so beyond grateful and blessed to have spent the time I spent with her."

After reiterating that the two will remain friends, the 17-year-old Hype House co-founder asked fans to give them privacy during this difficult time. "Sorry it's taken so long to come forward, but this was something we wanted to process privately at first," he wrote. "It has been incredibly hard for both of us so please respect our privacy as we both start this new chapter."

D'Amelio and Hudson didn't address what their split might mean for the future of Hype House, but it's safe to assume that neither party plans on slowing down their content. In fact, just last week, D'Amelio's family teased that a reality TV series might be in their future. And while it's unclear if the exes will continue to feature each other in their videos, it's important to give the young social media stars the privacy they've requested. Breakups are hard, but they're even harder when the whole world is watching.