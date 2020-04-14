Rosalía Has Been Finishing Her Billie Eilish Collab, And It's 'Almost Done'

Getty Images

Rosalía's highly-anticipated collaboration with Billie Eilish could be out sometime soon. In a new interview with Zane Lowe of Apple Music's Beats 1, as reported by Variety, the singer talked about some of her forthcoming collabs as well as how she's spending her time during quarantine. It seems like this downtime has given her the space to finish up her work with Eilish. Now, we just have to wait for everything else to come together. Mainly, for Eilish to send over her vocals.

Rosalía is pending her quarantine time in Miami and, during the interview, talked about what she's doing to pass the time. “I feel like there’s so many things going on it’s hard to focus, but at the same time I feel blessed that I’m at home, that I’m safe, and that I can make music and I have all this time,” she said. “I have this little studio here in one room. I have the basics like a midi keyboard, a computer, a mic, and I try to do all the vocal production for the next record."

The singer continued on by suggesting that this setup has helped her push towards the finish line of completing her Eilish collab. "I think it’s getting quite closer," she said. "I think that the arrangements, I think that yesterday I finished the arrangements. I feel like the production, the sound design, is almost done, so I just need that Billie maybe sends the vocals and they send me the ideas that they want to add because we are there.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Rosalía revealed that she has a collaboration with Travis Scott in the tank that won't be released right now due to the state of the world. "I was supposed to release a song with him last month that is for the clubs — super aggressive — that I’ve been working on for a really long time," she said. "[But] it has, I don’t know, an energy, that is so specific for a certain moment, that I didn’t feel like it was right to release, and I didn’t feel like it was connected with what was going on in the world in that moment."

Last October, Rosalía first teased her collab with Eilish in a Billboard cover story. "When I was working with Frank Dukes in Los Angeles, Billie and I had a session together, totally independent from her other projects," she said then. "We wrote with her at the piano. We created a great idea for a song and had a great time."

So while its a bummer that we won't hear that Scott collab anytime soon, it's nice to know that Rosalía's tune with Eilish is nearly complete.