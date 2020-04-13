Lauv's Self-Shot New Video Has A Cute Dog And Lots Of Dancing

(Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for Spotify)

Lauv has been at home cooking up something new for fans and yesterday (April 12), he posted a clip for "Miss Me (Demo)," a track that he shared just a day before. The cozy clip shows off his house and adorable dog and it's the perfect thing to start your week off with. It'll make you want to dance just as hard as he is, too.

In a yellow sweater that would make Big Bird jealous, Lauv has a good ole' time singing about being confused whether an old flame wants him back or not. With a bubbly instrumental that soundtracks his loving feelings, he bounces around his hardwood floors and plush carpets with friends having a blast. Along for the fun is a small dog that is just as energetic.

"Miss Me" will be the first new music from Lauv following the release of his debut studio album, How I'm Feeling, that came out in March. Shortly after the LP's release, he detailed the creative process behind his BTS-collaboration, "Who," to MTV News. "I was kind of taking a shot in the dark, but they ended up loving it, and it's really cool," he said. "It's one of my favorite songs on the album."

Lauv's How I'm Feeling features the previously released tunes like "Drugs & the Internet," "I'm So Tired...," "Sims," "Fuck, I'm Lonely," "Mean It," and "Tattoos Together."

The singer has released a ton of visuals from the album and it looks like there could be more. After sharing the "Miss Me (Demo)" clip on Twitter, he asked fans about which other songs should he make videos for. So hopefully this calls for more clips like this one to come out.

Watch Lauv's very cozy "Miss Me (Demo)" clip up above.