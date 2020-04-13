Camila Mendes Shares A Healing Cover Of The Late Mac Miller's 'Circles'

(Jacopo M. Raule/Getty Images for Salvatore Ferragamo)

Camila Mendes has shown off her vocal chops in many of Riverdale's musical episodes. But yesterday (April 12), the actress took her singing skills from the hit CW series directly to Instagram. With her soft and sweet cover of the late Mac Miller's "Circles," the actress hoped to lift people's spirits during these frightening and uncertain times. And based on the overwhelmingly positive comments, she succeeded.

"Circles by Mac Miller," the 25-year-old actress wrote alongside her acoustic version of the emotional track. "This is the first verse but I included lyrics from the second because they eerily resonate with the emotional state of the world right now."

And she's right, Miller's words do resonate. "We're doing well, sittin', watchin' the world fallin' down," the lyrics read. And while it certainly feels like that as we continue to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic, the verse is also a reminder that we must take things one step at a time. "Don't you put any more stress on yourself," the song continues. "It's one day at a time."

For those who are unfamiliar, "Circles" is the first track off the late rapper's posthumous album of the same name, which was released back in January of this year. The song itself seems to be about life's cycle of inevitable disappointments, but as Mendes pointed out in her caption, the second verse seems to speak to the fear and confusion many of us are feeling right now.

Most importantly, Mendes's fans enjoyed the cover and felt it was particularly fitting for the world we currently live in. "You made my day so much better with this," one person wrote. "Your voice is magic," someone else commented. Clearly, her angelic cover of the track struck a chord with her most devoted fans.

If you were also moved by Mendes's rendition of Miller's "Circles" and want to hear her sing more, you're in luck. Riverdale's next musical episode will air this Wednesday (April 15) and all of your favorite characters from the hit CW series will be singing songs from Hedwig and the Angry Inch. Don't forget to tune in!