Timothée Chalamet Is Bringing A Dark Vision Of Dune's Paul Atreides To The Screen

Timothée Chalamet is stepping into the role of one of sci-fi's most iconic characters: Dune's Paul Atreides.

In a Vanity Fair exclusive, we finally got our first look at Chalamet as the primary protagonist of the intergalactic saga, and it looks like he's bringing his own darker flair to the character.

"The immediately appealing thing about Paul was the fact that in a story of such detail and scale and world-building, the protagonist is on an anti-hero’s-journey of sorts," said Chalamet of his role.

"He thinks he’s going to be sort of a young general studying his father and his leadership of a fighting force before he comes of age, hopefully a decade later, or something like that."

This blockbuster adaptation is set to give the classic sci-fi novel and David Lynch cult classic film a fresh coat of paint. And while few details are known about what this particular version will explore, it seems like it's going to go a long way in bringing the tale to modern audiences and giving it a fresh new twist. It could revitalize the franchise for a whole new crowd of moviegoers hungry for epic sci-fi.

Dune is still set for a theatrical release on December 18, despite the closure of theaters due to the current novel coronavirus outbreak. It isn't clear if it will end up coming to theaters by its initial date, so we'll have to wait and see how the current conditions evolve over the next few months.

"Dune was made by people from all over the world. Many of these people are like family to me, and they’re very much in my thoughts," Villeneuve said. "I’m so proud to showcase their hard work. I look forward to a time when we can all get together again as Dune was made to be seen on the big screen."