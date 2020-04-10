Wicked! Harry Potter's Rupert Grint Is Going To Be A Dad

Getty Images

He and his longtime girlfriend, Georgia Groome, are expecting their first child

Here's some absolutely wicked news: Rupert Grint is going to be a dad!

On Friday (April 10), Us Weekly confirmed that the former Harry Potter star and his longtime girlfriend, Georgia Groome, are expecting their first child together. A publicist for the pair told the outlet, "Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome are excited to announce they are expecting a baby and would please ask for privacy at this time."

Speculation about the couple's baby news began earlier this week, when Groome was photographed in London with a growing baby bump. She and Grint, a notably private couple, previously sparked wedding rumors after they were spotted wearing matching rings last year.

Grint, 31, and Groome, 28, have been dating since 2011. The British actress is best known for playing Georgia Nicholson in the 2008 flick Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging, while Grint is forever beloved for his role as Ron Weasley in the Harry Potter franchise. In more recent years, the actor has beefed up his TV résumé by starring in shows like Servant, Sick Note, and Snatch.

In 2018, Grint opened up about starting a family in an interview with The Guardian. He said, "I’d like to settle down and have kids soon. If I had a son, would I call him Ron? It’s quite a good name, but probably not. And Grint’s a tough name to pair a one-syllable first name with."

Congratulations to the happy couple on their magical baby news!