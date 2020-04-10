Watch Selena Gomez Turn Dudes Into Frogs In Her 'Boyfriend' Video

Twelve years after Wizards of Waverly Place went off the air, Selena Gomez has made a trippy return to her wizardly ways. On Friday (April 10), Sel released the music video for her latest single, the Rare deluxe track "Boyfriend," and — spoiler alert! — it's the wildest amphibian moment since The Weeknd licked a frog in last year's "Heartless."

"Boyfriend" opens on a cinematic scene of Gomez cruising the L.A. streets at nighttime, then picking up a mysterious bottle of purple elixir from her coven. What follows is a supernatural spin on The Bachelorette — we see Sel on a series of dates where the spark inevitably fizzles as she vents, "I want a boyfriend / But I just keep hitting dead ends … Tell me, are there any good ones left?" Then, one by one, her suitors undergo an absolutely ribbeting transformation. See it go down in the Matty Peacock-directed vid below.

"Boyfriend" is the opening track from Gomez's new deluxe edition of Rare, which also includes the previously unreleased songs "Souvenir" and "She."

Earlier this week, Gomez made it clear that wanting an S.O. is no longer a priority for her in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. She shared, "Many of you know how excited I've been to release a song called 'Boyfriend.' It’s a lighthearted song about falling down and getting back up time and time again in love, but also knowing that you don't need anyone other than yourself to be happy. We wrote it long before our current crisis, but in the context of today, I want to be clear that a boyfriend is no where near the top of my list of priorities. Just like the rest of the world, I'm praying for safety, unity, and recovery during this pandemic."