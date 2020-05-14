Big Brother Bentley Has A Brand-New 'Job' On Teen Mom OG

The 11-year-old now has the most siblings of all the MTV kiddos

Bentley is the oldest Teen Mom OG kiddo -- and now Maci's firstborn has another distinction among the young MTV boys and girls.

During this week's episode, the 11-year-old (!) met his newest sister Stella, Ryan and Mackenzie's second child together. So now Bentley has little sister Jayde and little brother Maverick on his mom's side and little brother Jagger and Baby S on his dad's side (plus step brother Hudson). The most siblings of all the TMOG mini cast members!

"New big brother!" Maci told Benny as he returned home after some quality time with his dad and the rest of the Edwards family.

Maci (who was joined by Taylor) asked if Stella was cute, to which Benny enthusiastically said "yes."

"It's kind of crazy," Bentley added.

Taylor reminded Bentley that he now has to be a "role model" to the rest of his siblings.

"All these little kids, a big job," Taylor remarked. "Can you handle it?"

Maci was confident in her big boy, while Taylor believed he's the "right man for it."

Keep watching Bentley -- and all of his brothers and sisters as well as his parents -- every Tuesday on Teen Mom OG at 8/7c!