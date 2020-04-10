One Direction Are Apparently 'Working On' Something For Their 10-Year Anniversary

(Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images)

Ever since One Direction went on hiatus roughly four years ago, die-hard fans have been waiting for the former bandmates to announce some sort of reunion. Well, the wait may finally be over, folks, because Liam Payne just told The Sun that the group has been working on something to celebrate a decade of success.

"We've got a ten-year anniversary coming up so we've all been speaking together a lot over the last few weeks which has been really nice," Payne revealed in the exclusive interview published yesterday (April 9). "To hear a lot of people's voices and seeing old content and different things that we haven't seen for a long time or never seen before, it's very interesting."

Still, Payne was careful not to reveal too much information about what they're cooking up. "At the moment I'm not sure what I'm allowed to say," he said. But he did confirm that they have a few ideas in mind to make the anniversary special for their loyal fan base. "There's a number of different things that we are all working on to try and make happen and people are forwarding emails around," he added.

So, will One Direction release a movie with never-before-seen footage? Will they perform a live-streamed concert? Will Zayn — who left the group in March 2015 — be involved at all? Unfortunately, we're just going to have to wait to find out. But in the meantime, you can find solace in knowing that the group has been busy brainstorming ideas. "More than anything it's just been a real good time for us to connect together again," Payne said.

But as longtime Directioners know, this isn't the first time the group has hinted at a possible reunion. In fact, Harry Styles spoke about this possibility on the British morning show Heart Breakfast just last month, saying that a streamed concert amid the coronavirus pandemic might not be the way to go. "It would be an interesting way to reunite," he said. "I don't know if that is the reunion that we've had in mind." Payne, Niall Horan, and Louis Tomlinson have also expressed interest in reuniting in recent months.

Apart from whatever they have planned for the band's 10th anniversary, though, Payne wants fans to know that he's thrilled with the group's solo success thus far."It's insane, it really is," he said, adding that he "still can't believe" that he and his bandmates have all been fortunate enough to make their own music. "It's amazing and everyone's had such great success," he continued. And while we certainly agree, we have to admit: A 10-year anniversary surprise from One Direction is something we'd all love right about now.