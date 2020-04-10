RMR, Viral Mysterio, Returns With The Dark Drama Of 'Dealer'

YouTube/WhatRMR

In late February, a puzzling yet gripping video appeared on YouTube. In it, a man in a ski mask and a Saint Laurent bulletproof vest sings a few bars of a Rascal Flatts tune before segueing into his own composition, one that interpolates "Bless the Broken Road," a song that band had popularized.

That man, RMR (pronounced "rumor"), never shows his face in the clip, but it boasts plenty of other striking visuals of men pointing powerful guns at the camera. It also features RMR singing the anti-police phrases "fuck the boys in blue" and "fuck 12" in a lilting voice. It's called "Rascal." Naturally, it exploded online — its out-of-nowhere-ness, seeming stylistic clashing, and inherent mystery all blending with its undeniable catchiness.

Now, RMR is back with another look at the man in the mask. He dropped the much darker "Dealer" today (April 10) and shared the news that he's now signed to Warner Records in partnership with CMNTY RCRDS, The Fader points out. Like "Rascal," it's a must-watch.

This time, RMR is still masked, but now he's on a beach, being buried alive in the sand. The scene cuts back to him riding in the backseat of a car, presumably messed up on lean. He mentions the drugs currently wreaking havoc on his mind and body, including how "codeine got me in my feelings."

This week also saw the release of two teaser videos on RMR's YouTube page. The first is labeled "Mourning After," where he's shown ruminating in the shower... fully clothed and still with his mask on. In the second, "Relaxed Exchange," RMR accepts a package and drinks wine wistfully as the words Drug Dealing Is a Lost Art — presumably the title of his forthcoming EP — flashes on the screen.

Despite performing at Fader's Digital Fort at the end of March, RMR has remained anonymous. He's declined to give his real name during interviews, and he told Rolling Stone he was 24 before later changing it to 23. He mentioned growing up in both Atlanta and Los Angeles and loving both country and rap (hence his viral breakout moment with Rascal Flatts).

In that same interview, he expressed a desire to partner with a larger label in order to help facilitate his career, which has now happened, thanks to Warner. He also said he plans to stay anonymous, calling himself "the hip-hop Marshmello."

Watch RMR get buried alive in the menacing new "Dealer" video above.