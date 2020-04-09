Selena Gomez's Three New Rare Songs: Breaking Down The Fresh Bops

Getty Images

Selena Gomez isn't done rolling out new Rare material. Her third studio album was one of 2020's first and brightest pop moments when it arrived in January, and gave Gomez another No. 1 to her name. Now, she's decided to beef up the LP with a deluxe edition that tacks on three new songs to the reordered tracklist.

Each of the new tracks, which arrived on Thursday (April 9), came alongside a lyric video featuring a polaroid from her recently released "Dance Again" video. The focus track and next single is "Boyfriend" — Sel teased a Bachelorette-style video that'll be out on Friday — but "Souvenir" and "She" are equally enticing. Below, see our breakdown of all three.

"Souvenir" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Yik5fFNfBrU Gomez gets nostalgic about a thrilling fling on this mystical-sounding bop, which brims with vivid imagery of hotel hook-ups and a certain blue-eyed hottie. "Calling your name, the only language I can speak," she sings. "Taking my breath, a souvenir that you can keep / Giving me chills."

"Boyfriend" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BUkat1R6AB4 Over a driving house beat akin to Kanye West's "Fade," Gomez vents about the struggles of dating: "It's not what I need, but / I want a boyfriend … Tell me, are there any good ones left?" Her signature breathy and distorted vocals shine here, but it's the track's all-too-relatable message that kicks this one up a notch. Earlier this week, the singer explained that it's "a lighthearted song about falling down and getting back up time and time again in love, but also knowing that you don’t need anyone other than yourself to be happy." She added that "a boyfriend is nowhere near the top of my list of priorities," but even so, it's nice to hear Single Selena effortlessly brush off boys with an eye roll.

"She" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8Sc3onaS0xk This reflective number finds Gomez reminiscing about being a young starlet who's coming of age in Hollywood. Like "Look At Her Now," she sings about herself in the third person, making it clear she's not that girl anymore. "She was a girl with good intentions / Yeah, she made some bad decisions / And she learned a couple lessons," Gomez sings with hard-won wisdom, before spilling all the things she wishes she could tell her younger self.

Stream the deluxe edition of Rare — which also includes the recently released track "Feel Me" — below.