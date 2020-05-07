'I'm Broken': Families Of The Mafia Mourns One Of Its Own

The O'Toole clan suffered a major loss during the Families of the Mafia season finale.

Unexpectedly, this heartbreaking message appeared on screen in the middle of tonight's episode: "During production, Billy [O'Toole] was found deceased in his Staten Island home."

Billy's ex-wife Jess revealed in an interview that Joe and Taylor's father was discovered at 7 a.m. on July 14.

"That's all we know right now," she said. "We don't know how it happened or why it happened, and once we get clarification of how this all happened and we put our family to rest and ease, then we'll make it known. But as of right now, we still don't know the cause of death."

Joe recounted that he saw his dad two days prior to the unexpected loss.

"We were hanging out, drinking beers -- everything was good," the O'Toole twin stated. "Two days later, I got the phone call my dad was dead. I definitely did lose my best friend, my role model, my Superman."

Taylor, who shared the last scene with her dad and brother as they visited their parent's roots in Brooklyn, revealed she was "broken."

"I'm just grateful for the time we had," she said. "Actually rebuilding a relationship. It just got ripped away."

Later, Jess told her son that she missed many things about Billy.

"I miss fighting with him," she confessed. "I miss his craziness. I miss us yelling at each other and thinking who's the better parent. Just everything we've been through for the past 30 years."

If you or a friend are having a hard time dealing with a loss, you are not alone. Head to halfofus.com for support.