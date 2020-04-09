Hayley Williams Is The Best Homie In The World On 'My Friend'

(Araya Diaz/Getty Images for Beautycon)

Hayley Williams's newest piece of Petals for Armor is "My Friend," a loving shoutout to someone that's been by her side through thick and thin. Its lyric video features her makeup artist, Brian O'Connor, and shows what kind of wacky adventures that they get into together. I think, after seeing this, we'll all want to grab our best friend and hold them close.

Williams is O'Connor's ride or die. He triumphantly says so himself in the video's opening, then referring to her as the Thelma to his Louise. "I've seen her from every side," he says. "Ride or die, over the cliff." From there, it's all about the behind-the-scenes fun that they have. Whether it's in the studio between recording takes, standing in front of a house holding flowers, or making funny faces as they get ready for photoshoots, they are, together, the spitting image of friendship that is so hard to find.

The intensity of Williams's vocals make this relationship sound even stronger. "My friend," she elongates on the chorus. "You've seen me from every side/ Still down for the ride." The familiar phrase radiates a warmth as it spills from her tongue. It's the equivalent of a strong hug, firm handshake, or hearty dap.

Think about Scooby Doo and Shaggy, Bert and Ernie, Beavis and Butt-Head — "My Friend" is made to cement and celebrate iconic friendships like these. Its bridge is where the festive energy really kicks in: "Who could take your place?/ Who could take mine?/ None could take your place/ None could take mine." Turn to your best friend, right now, and plant a wet one right on their left cheek.

As awesome as "My Friend" is, it would be perfect for another of Williams's Sunday Session performances. Last month, she performed "Leave It Alone" with Paramore member Joey Howard while lounging on a couch. I can already imagine a "My Friend" setup: O'Connor doing jumping jacks in the corner while Williams lovingly croons the number with Howard's help on guitar.

"My Friend" is the eighth song from Petals for Armor that's set to drop on May 8. In February, she dropped an EP, Petals for Armor I, that contained the first five songs she shared from the forthcoming LP such as "Simmer," "Leave It Alone," and "Cinnamon." Since that dropped, she's shared both "Roses/Lotus/Violet/Iris," and "Over Yet."

Check out the loving video for "My Friend" up above.