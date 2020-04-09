Chynna Rogers, Rapper And Model, Dead At 25

YouTube/Chynna Rogers

Chynna Rogers, a rising rapper out of Philadelphia with ties to Kehlani, A$AP Mob, and more, died on April 8, outlets are reporting. She was 25. A cause of death hasn't been revealed yet.

Rogers started her career as a model at the age of 14. A year later, she became close with A$AP Yams of the A$AP Mob after asking to be his intern on Twitter. "I wanted to A&R and I was inspired by the way [A$AP Yams] went about molding Rocky's career," Rogers told Billboard in 2017.

Shortly after, she began to work on music, encouraged by A$AP Yams. One of her first viral big hits was 2013's "Selfie," where she dizzyingly slipped bars into breathless spaces. She dropped the heavy-handed "Glen Coco" in 2014 and followed it up with the release of the I'm Not Here. This Isn't Happening EP in 2015.

Over the years, she'd been building her brand with releases like Ninety (2016), Music 2 Die 2 (2017), and, most recently, In Case I Die First (2019), while racking up tons of industry friends such as Kehlani, Vince Staples, and more.

Rogers talked about dealing with opiate addiction in her music. On her 2016 project Ninety, she rapped, "Demons dancing on me like I've been feening / Hard to believe I've been 90 days clean." In a 2018 interview with Pitchfork, she talked about her past substance abuse issues prior to getting out of rehab. "It got to the point where I had to take something just to be able to get on stage and do my job," she said. "I didn't like that. That was taking it too far because it stops being fun and starts being because you have to, and that's when you need to chill."

In another earlier interview with Vibe, Rogers opened up about how she managed to get over her addiction. "It was hard," she said. "I had to go away for a minute and I did a detox, but it was a matter of having a really good support system of family and friends."

Fans, friends, and collaborators around the world took to social media to pay respects to Rogers after her death.