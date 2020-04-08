Future Unveils Sunny New Album Title: 'Life Is Good Is Where I Am At'

(Prince Williams/Wireimage)

In the midst of these turbulent times, it feels weird to know that Future's next album will be called Life Is Good. Consider it the optimist in the rapper, who's already dropped the LP's title track that features Drake and a remix that additionally gets verses from Lil Baby and DaBaby. In a new cover story for XXL's Spring 2020 issue, he announced the LP and offered some initial details about what to expect.

"It's about life and being good and just enjoying life," he said. "So many tragedies and catastrophes and everything is going on in the world. And you want to enjoy life, as long as you have it. Waking up, breathing, well, you want to be able to soak it all up and be appreciative for every moment on this earth, every moment that you're living."

That's some deep and pretty philosophical stuff coming from The Wizrd. He also dug a bit into what the LP will actually sound like in addition to its very heavy subject matter. "It's me trying new things," he said. "I want to remain true to self, but also true to my fans and just give them a good project, a great project to be able to listen to, but also for different artists to be able to feed off of, create off of, come up with different ideas and just be at the forefront of just making a solid album. It's just very important to me."

Future also spoke about the death of Juice WRLD. Having collaborated with the late rapper for their joint project, Wrld on Drugs, in 2018, he knew him personally and was impacted by his death. "I'm heartbroken by the whole thing," he said. "My heart goes out to his family, his mom."

Future recently shared his first solo release of the year, "Tycoon." It followed "Life Is Good" and "Desires" which both dropped in January.

Read Future's full cover story at the link up above.