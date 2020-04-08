How Justin Bieber's Changes: The Movement Came Together In Just Three Weeks

YouTube/Justin Bieber

It took Nick DeMoura just three weeks to orchestrate 16 music videos for Justin Bieber’s Changes album. Collectively referred to as Changes: The Movement, the entire collection explores various styles of dance through intricate choreography and storylines. That’s what DeMoura, an award-winning Broadway dancer, does best. He previously collaborated with Bieber for the 2012-2013 Believe world tour, was production designer for the Purpose tour in 2015, and has also worked with other artists like Ariana Grande and Carly Rae Jepsen.

After meeting with Bieber’s manager, Scooter Braun, just before Christmas, DeMoura was given the task and worked diligently to make it happen, consulting Bieber to trade ideas. The videos have rolled out on Bieber’s YouTube page for the past month. Today (April 8), the project culminates in the release of “Yummy” — a much different version than the original clip that dropped in January — and DeMoura can finally get some shut-eye.

“I didn’t sleep,” he told MTV News over the phone. “The night I would finish a video, I would get the rehearsal footage for tomorrow's shoot and I would go home and just watch it. Then, on the drive to set in the morning, I’d watch it again to prepare.”

“It wasn’t your typical week of prep, location scouting, shooting, then having a week to edit,” he continued. “My team knew what we were doing — just hitting the ground running and capturing as much as we could.”

DeMoura’s videos showcase a new side of the romantic music of Changes that makes even more sense when given the context as to how these videos came about. Below, DeMoura breaks down how each Changes: The Movement video came about and what inspired them.