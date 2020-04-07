Conan Gray 'Freaked' When Taylor Swift Complimented His Debut Album

(Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic)

If you're anything like us, you've probably been playing Conan Gray's "Wish You Were Sober" on repeat. The track is from the 21-year-old singer-songwriter's debut album Kid Krow, which came out last Friday (April 3). And despite the album only being out for a few days, it's already received a ton of praise — even from Taylor Swift.

"[Swift] just recently, literally four days ago, put my song 'Wish You Were Sober' on her Instagram Story," Gray told Zane Lowe during an interview for Apple Music today (April 7). "I literally lost my mind. She DM'd me afterwards. She was so, so sweet. She told me that my album was perfect, which I was like, 'Taylor, that's all you need to say. I can die now.'"

Only Swifties can truly understand the excitement one feels when the pop star personally reaches out online, and now Gray has experienced that magic for himself. "She never said anything to me," he said. "It just happened. I logged into my phone, and it was just everywhere. I was freaked. I hadn't reached out to her at all. She just popped in and just said, 'Hi,' and told me that my album was great."

Naturally, the "Maniac" singer immediately put his fingers to work, responding to Swift with a lengthy message that he hoped would help her understand a sliver of his admiration for her and her music. "I weirdly, I wrote a paragraph so fucking fast," he said. "I wrote it so fast because there's so many things that I'd wanted to say to Taylor Swift my whole entire life. She raised me."

"She's just incredible," Gray continued before adding that he really didn't know the right thing to say to the "Lover" songstress when she congratulated him on Kid Krow. "What do you even say to Taylor Swift after she just tells you that your album is good?" he said. "I don't know. You just say, 'Thanks. You're literally perfect.'"

Swift's words, of course, meant so much to Gray, who said that the first YouTube video he ever watched was one of the pop icon's music videos. "She's my number one," Gray said, solidifying his stance as a staunch Swiftie. "She's my number one above all."