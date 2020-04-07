What Happened to Carole Baskin's Former Husband? New 'Tiger King' Sequel Investigates

Netflix

Those who've binge-watched Netflix's Tiger King in a matter of hours received some good news over the weekend: A new episode is coming. But perhaps even better news is that the Netflix series won't be your only window into Joe Exotic's unusual world. Yesterday (April 6), the ID channel announced the network has a sequel planned. And this time, we might actually get some answers about Carole Baskin's missing husband.

ID's upcoming sequel, Investigating the Strange World of Joe Exotic, will dive even deeper into Baskin, who was one of the Netflix show's most controversial figures. "Love her or hate her, Carole is now in the center ring of the big cat circus," said the sequel's press release. "Is she a selfless crusader and protector of animals, who found unimaginable strength despite the mysterious disappearance of her husband? Or are we witnessing Carole Baskin's master plan finally take effect?"

Anyone who's seen the series has likely already formulated an opinion on Baskin and whether or not she had a hand in former husband Don Lewis's disappearance. "Despite her claims of innocence, did she orchestrate the disappearance of Don Lewis to seize control of his fortune, consolidate power and lay waste to her foes?" the press release continued. "No one seems to be talking — except for one man — and that man is the center of ID's upcoming investigative series."

If there's one thing Tiger King viewers can agree on, it's that the series left them wanting so much more — especially when it came to Lewis's disappearance. Baskin's ex went missing in 1987, and it's still an open case in Florida, so there's a lot that still needs to be solved. But Baskin maintains her innocence. And once the series hit the streaming platform, she even called it out for being "salacious and sensational."

So will Investigating the Strange World of Joe Exotic finally crack the case? At this point, it's too soon to tell. But what we do know is that the sequel promises to be interesting. "This is the investigation you didn't get to see, revealing the secrets only Joe knows, the exclusive footage that has never been shown and the search to answer the one question every person in America is asking themselves right now: although she's denied it, is Carole Baskin responsible for the disappearance of her husband, Don Lewis?"

So far, ID hasn't revealed a release date for the upcoming sequel. But since Tiger King was such an enormous success for Netflix, our best guess is that the network is working hard to get the ball rolling. Until then, we'll be here, theorizing about Lewis's case and Baskin's potential involvement.