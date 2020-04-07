Billie Eilish's Quarantine Is A Lot Like Yours

(CBS via Getty Images)

Billie Eilish's quarantine experience is a bit different from other celebrities who are trading jokes on Instagram Live and singing bits of classic songs to stand in solidarity with everyone else who has to stay at home right now. In a new interview with the Telekom Electronic Beats podcast, the singer revealed that she's actually enjoying being disconnected from everything and everyone.

"I feel like everybody on the internet has been talking about like, they've been on FaceTime all day long with their friends," she said. "I kind of have this feeling of like, I love my friends, I can't wait to see them, I do miss them a lot, but at the same time I'm like, I don't know, I'm good. I haven't had this time off since I was like 12, so yeah, it's crazy."

This downtime, allowing her the chance to rejuvenate her creativity along with enjoying her peace of mind, may ultimately spur the release of new music, according to her brother, Finneas, who predicted to MTV News last month that, because of social isolation, the world will "see a lot of new music in 2021" from artists under lockdown.

With project release dates being pushed back, tours being postponed, and press runs being practically stopped in their tracks, there's not much else to do other than get those creative juices flowing. For instance, Charli XCX just announced that she's "using this isolation time to make a brand new album from scratch." Its working title is How I'm Feeling Now and it'll drop on May 15.

Last month, Eilish sent a message to young fans about coronavirus, pleading with them to take social isolation serious. "So everybody that's thinking, 'I don't care if I get it,' it's not about you," she said. "If you do happen to get it or if you're near somebody that gets it, you can transfer that to somebody else who's much weaker. And that's completely irresponsible."

"You could get it and you could be fine, but you could give it to your parents, you could give it to your grandparents, your aunts, your uncles, your friend's mom," she continued. "I realized it's not about me and I should be worried about the people around me."

For more about Eilish's current break, check out her full Telekom Electronic Beats interview up above.