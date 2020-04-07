Jonas Brothers Can't Visit Make-A-Wish Kids, So They Sent Heartwarming Videos Instead

Getty Images

The Jonas Brothers may not be able to visit the very special children they plan to meet via the Make-a-Wish Foundation right now, so they sent the next best thing: videos.

The celebrities spent some time recording heartfelt messages to be sent to the organization's young recipients in lieu of physical visits due to the current social-distancing guidelines in place. The pop stars cannot take any chances with potentially spreading the novel coronavirus, and thus have had to send their love digitally for the time being. Celebrities like Ryan Reynolds also took the opportunity to send video messages to the children waiting to meet him as well.

"We know a lot of these wishes have been canceled with everything that has been going on, but we just hope you know that you are loved and we think you guys are the greatest," Kevin said in one of the pre-recorded messages.

"I know these are tough times, confusing times, but I think the thing that’s helping me through it -- and maybe this will help all of you -- is I’ve been spending some time just writing," Nick shared. "It could be in a journal, it could be a short story or a poem or a song. Whatever brings you happiness, that’s the thing to focus on right now." It's advice that all of us can certainly follow.

“I hope this video brings you some joy like all the Make-a-Wish kids bring me and my brothers so much joy when we get to meet you," Joe told the children in his recording, all shared in a medley on the official Make-a-Wish Foundation Instagram page in an effort to encourage others to spread hope during these difficult times.

"Keep up everything you're doing. You're the strongest in the world," said Kevin.