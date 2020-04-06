Lady Gaga Recruits All Your Faves For Massive 'One World: Together At Home' Special

Getty Images

Get ready for a massive, completely unforgettable benefit concert special, thanks in part to Lady Gaga.

Global Citizen — the organization behind recent Together At Home video webcast performances featuring Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, Chris Martin, Niall Horan, and more — has teamed up with the World Health Organization to announce a huge telecast. It's called One World: Together At Home, and it'll support health care workers during the global coronavirus epidemic when it kicks off on April 18.

Spanning across ViacomCBS Networks, ABC, NBC, iHeartMedia and Bell Media, it's also going to feature a huge lineup of artists curated by Gaga herself, including Billie Eilish, Lizzo, J Balvin, Maluma, and more.

One World: Together At Home will be "in celebration and support of healthcare workers, broadcast to feature real experiences from doctors, nurses and families around the world," according to the WHO's website. The massive event will benefit the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund and will see the huge broadcast hosted by Jimmy Fallon, Stephen Colbert, and Jimmy Kimmel in an epic display of cooperation and solidarity.

Gaga, who recently revealed that she raised $35 million in the past week for the WHO, curated the huge lineup of artists that also includes Alanis Morissette, John Legend, Finneas, Burna Boy, Elton John, Stevie Wonder, and more. Celebs like Priyanka Chopra Jones, Idris Elba, and Kerry Washington are also set to make appearances.

“The World Health Organization is committed to defeating the coronavirus pandemic with science and public health measures, and supporting the health workers who are on the front lines of the response,” said Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the WHO's Director-General, in a statement. “We may have to be apart physically for a little while, but we can still come together virtually to enjoy great music. The One World: Together at Home concert represents a powerful show of solidarity against a common threat.”

If you can't tune in to one of the channels or networks above, you'll be able to catch it on digital platforms like Facebook, Instagram, Tidal, Twitter, Twitch, YouTube, and more. You can find information about where to see and possibly contribute to the cause over on Global Citizen's official Together At Home page.