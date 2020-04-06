Dua Lipa Is Dropping Hints That She'd 'Really Like To Be On American Horror Story'

(David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images)

If you're a fan of both Dua Lipa and American Horror Story, this one's for you. The pop superstar recently sat down in the comfort of her own home to answer some questions for IHeartRadio's Ask Anything Chat, where she revealed that she would absolutely love a role on the hit FX series.

"I'd really like to be on American Horror Story because I've always loved the characters and that series and how they get to play so many different roles with every season," the "Break My Heart" songstress said. "I just love the story behind it and I've always been a fan." You hear that, Ryan Murphy?

Perhaps it's not too late, either. Back in January, the hit series was renewed for three more seasons. And the following month, Murphy, the show's creator, took to his personal Instagram to announce Season 10's cast, which includes fan favorites like Sarah Paulson, Kathy Bates, Evan Peters, Billie Lourd, and several others.

But even if the "Physical" singer never earns a role on AHS, something tells us she'll be just fine. Lipa recently released her sophomore album Future Nostalgia and answered some fan questions about what that process was like. "I definitely was a lot more confident working on this record," she said. "I knew what was expected of me, I knew my lyrical language, I knew what I wanted to write, [and] how I wanted to write it."

And if you're wondering how the "Don't Start Now" singer and her family are doing amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, she provided an update on that as well. "We're all well and healthy, which is something that I'm extremely grateful for," she said. But of course, she's feeling the effects just like the rest of us. "I'm learning new ways to connect with my fans and listeners," she said. "We're all in this together, so I'm sending lots of love and good health to everyone."