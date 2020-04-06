Getty Images

Mandy Moore Sang A Walk To Remember's 'Only Hope' For The First Time In Almost 20 Years

Mandy Moore just transported us all back to our childhood with a very special performance.

On Sunday (April 5), Moore took to Instagram Live with a powerful acoustic performance of some of her songs alongside husband Taylor Goldsmith. But there was one track in particular that had and positively swooning: "Only Hope."

You may recall that "Only Hope" was the touching ballad first heard in the 2002 film A Walk to Remember, which was featured in the movie. The song first premiered 18 years ago, and Moore has yet to perform it, which was all the more reason for fans to go to pieces over hearing Mandy show it some love once more.

"So I lay my head back down/And I lift my hands and pray/To be only yours," the song goes. "I pray to be only yours/I know now you're my only hope."

The emotional tune is sung by Moore's character Jamie Sullivan to Shane West's Landon Carter while the pair perform together in their school play. The film was based on the Nicholas Sparks novel of the same name, and it follows a rebellious teenager (West) who ends up meeting Jamie Sullivan (Moore), who happens to be the town minister's daughter, who's helping him to complete service projects as penance for being caught partaking in underage drinking with his friends.

As with any good teen romance flick, the pair come together from two very different backgrounds and fall in love before some truly heartbreaking tragedy strikes. It's a movie that's definitely well worth watching if you didn't catch it when it first arrived, especially now that Mandy's returned to the musical spotlight.

We're truly getting some of the best content while participating in social distancing. Who's next to sing something amazing? We'll be on high alert looking for another Mandy Moore moment.