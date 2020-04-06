Put Your Paws Up, Tiger King Fans: Another Episode Is On The Way

Netflix

If you, like the rest of the world, have been binge-watching the outrageous Tiger King, you may want to clear your schedule this week. There's more of it on the way.

There's not an additional series or anything just yet (though there is a scripted adaptation in the works). But you can look forward to another "bonus" episode being added to Netflix in the coming week (April 6), according to series subject Jeff Lowe.

Lowe dropped the news during a recording created on the service Cameo, where fans can pay a celebrity or reality star to record a personalized video message to send as gifts or keep as mementos. There will be one additional episode coming to Netflix of the scandalous documentary.

“Netflix is adding one more episode, it will be on next week," Lowe said during the Cameo. "They’re filming here tomorrow."

If you haven't been keeping up, Tiger King is one of the hottest things on the internet right now, and beyond, for that matter. It explores the wide world of Joe Exotic, the titular "Tiger King," who reigned over the wild animals of the G.W. Exotic Animal Park in Oklahoma. Lowe appears in the documentary as Exotic's business partner and current owner of the zoo, with Exotic currently serving prison time.

Just because the documentary will be complete with the addition of the upcoming bonus episode, that doesn't mean Netflix is finished with the Tiger King mythos, however. The company followed up with Exotic himself with an interview from prison on March 22, and posted to Twitter.

It looks like we'll certainly be in for some additional, outrageous content about the King himself in the coming weeks. We're going to need something to continue entertaining us while we're all stuck indoors, anyway. Might as well be something salacious.