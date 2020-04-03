DC Young Fly Debuts New Music Video For '24 Hours'

DC Young Fly is wild 'n out -- in a brand-new music video.

The Nick Cannon Presents: Wild 'N Out star just debuted the video for "24 Hours," as seen below. The clip begins with the soon-to-be father of two calling a lady and stating he's "in LA for 24 hours." From there, he transitions into the song and croons "do you love me" -- and adds (with accompanying dance moves) that they "only have tonight, baby." Quite the opposite of his traditional wildstyle...

Check out the video, then give your thoughts on "24 Hours" in the comments!