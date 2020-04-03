DC Young Fly Debuts New Music Video For '24 Hours'

It's the opposite of a 'Wild 'N Out' freestyle battle

DC Young Fly is wild'n out -- in a brand-new music video.

The Nick Cannon Presents: Wild 'N Out star just debuted the video for "24 Hours," as seen below. The clip begins with the soon-to-be father of two calling a lady and stating he's "in LA for 24 hours." From there, he transitions into the song and croons "do you love me" -- and adds (with accompanying dance moves) that they "only have tonight, baby." Quite the opposite of his traditional wildstyle...

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kwEaIxO1CPg

Check out the video, then give your thoughts on "24 Hours" in the comments!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ogsTbsPYMCw