Miley Cyrus And Selena Gomez Just Had The Sweetest Reunion: 'I've Always Been A Fan Of Yours'

Getty Images

Miley Cyrus's Instagram Live show, Bright Minded, has been quite the nostalgic thrill for Disney Channel lovers. In the past couple of weeks, the host has talked self-care with Demi Lovato, reconnected with Hannah Montana co-star Emily Osment, and fangirled over Hilary Duff. For her latest Disney reunion, Miley welcomed Selena Gomez to the talk show on Friday (April 3), where they chatted about tending to their mental health during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Before they got down to business, Miley shared that she and the "Dance Again" singer had "spoken a little bit over the years, but not much since we spent all that time on Disney together." However, Selena recently DM'ed Miley a simple butterfly emoji, which led to them finally reconnecting. As Sel told the host, "When I saw what you were doing [with Bright Minded]… I mean, I've always been a fan of yours, I think you're one of the greatest singers ever. And so I was so happy I got this opportunity to talk to you."

As for what Selena has been doing while social distancing and isolating at home, she told Miley that she's been going on walks with her dogs, writing, reading Scripture and poetry, and watching things that encourage her. "This can be a time to be gentle with ourselves, taking a break from all the noise, and being outside and just breathing in air," she said. "I think that's really important."

And as she's done with Miley, Selena has also take the opportunity to reconnect with old friends. When Miley asked her guest how others can go about doing the same thing, Selena had some thoughtful advice to share.

"You know, I had gone to treatment a few times for anxiety and depression and other things I had been struggling with. And when I do meetings, a lot of it is reconnecting with people," she said. "I feel like there's been a lot of people I've gotten to do that with — just saying, 'Hey, I hope you're safe and I hope you're doing OK and you know that I'm only sending you love.' I just want them to know that I see them."

All that love aside, it hasn't all been rainbows and butterflies for Selena, who said she's definitely been feeling the anxiety, sadness, and frustration that many have been experiencing as of late. On top of that, she revealed to Miley that she was recently diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

"Sometimes I have to feel it, Miley," she said. "Sometimes I gotta cry it out and I've got to release it and just take a deep breath and then remind myself to go back to my tools. Which is, 'OK where is this coming from?' I'm a big empath, so I feel so much of what the world is feeling. So maybe I need to take a step back from that, or whatever it is. But also just being there for other people helps me too."

The episode wrapped up with Miley and Selena bonding over being big sisters, and then promising to reunite IRL once it's safe. "When all this has moved and we can connect," Miley told her guest, "we'll just hug."

In addition to Selena, Friday's episode of Bright Minded also featured Elton John, Kerry Washington, and Jimmy Fallon. Miley revealed that it was the "finale episode" of the talk show, but hopefully she'll continue to uplift fans in other ways. The world could use more of her bright mindedness, after all.