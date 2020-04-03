Niall Horan Says He Won't Go On Tour Until 2021 In Heartfelt Announcement

(TOLGA AKMEN/AFP via Getty Images)

Harry Styles, BTS, Billie Eilish, and Justin Bieber are just some of the artists who've canceled or postponed upcoming tour dates as a result of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. And today, Niall Horan followed suit. The "Slow Hands" crooner took to social media today (April 3) to announce that he will not be moving forward with the Nice To Meet Ya Tour and will be issuing refunds to any fan who previously purchased a ticket.

"Given the unprecedented circumstances I have decided to not move forward with the 'Nice to Meet Ya' World Tour this year," he wrote. "This was a difficult decision, but the well-being of my fans and touring family is always my top priority." Horan also said that only doing a few shows this year just "didn't feel right and I'm sorry to all you amazing people who bought tickets."

On the bright side, the former One Direction star is looking very forward to the day he can hit the stage again. "I look forward to being able to bring new music and a new tour for all of my fans around the world in 2021," he wrote, adding that he's not yet ready to announce definitive dates. "I want to announce new dates soon but I don't think it's fair on you guys to do so until the dust has settled and things have gone back to normal," he added.

That said, fans who bought tickets will be able to get their money back. "For now, all tickets purchased will be refunded," Horan continued before directing fans to his website for more info. "I am going to focus on writing and recording more in order to be back touring next year with more music to play for you all."

The "Put a Little Love on Me" singer closed out his heartfelt note by reminding fans just how much playing live shows means to him. "As you all know touring and having the fortune to play in front of all of you beautiful people is the reason I love my job and my life," he wrote. "I cannot wait to be back. For the time being, please stay safe everyone. Love you all, Nialler."