How The Gravanos (And Three Other Broods) Became Families Of The Mafia

Sammy "the Bull" Gravano began calling Staten Island home four decades ago, and other many members of organized crime followed. Now, these families of the mafia will tell their own stories from the New York borough.

In a sneak peek of the brand-new MTV series premiering tonight, the Gravanos, the O'Tooles, the LaRoccas and the Augustines grapple with the aftermath of their unique lifestyle across generations.

"Your past will follow you anywhere," Gina LaRocca tells her son Christian “CP” Patterson in the video above. "With your father's name, with my name. I'm telling you."

What is Gina's past, in her own words? And how does Karen Gravano, daughter of Sammy, describe the LaRoccas as well as the other clans? Watch the clip, and be sure to watch Families of the Mafia tonight at 9/8c.