Young Thug And Gunna's 'Quarantine Clean' Sticks A Middle Finger Up At Coronavirus

Young Thug and Gunna (along with producer Turbo) are practicing the fine art of social isolation in the midst of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic and want the world to know that they can do it too. Henceforth their new collaboration, "Quarantine Clean," that's equally about practicing safe social distancing and also having enough money to sleep inside of an expensive car. If this doesn't reinforce the notion that we need to stay home to beat this disease, I don't know what will.

A few weeks ago, Young Thug posted a supportive message to our country's medical personnel who are in the midst of treating COVID-19 patients. It let fans know that he was serious about adhering to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's guidelines about avoiding close contact with people who are sick, washing hands for at least 20 seconds after being in a public place, covering the mouth and nose after sneezing, and more.

So Thug did what any musician with a voice would do: make a song with a frequent collaborator that tells fans that they should also respect the guidelines. Gunna put the song on fans's radars after he posted a video jamming to it on the freeway. Socially isolated, I might add.

That brings us to "Quarantine Clean" itself, which wastes no time doling out the medically helpful advice. Its first line is "Yeah, I'm quarantine-clean, so relaxed" and it continuously builds into grander health-conscious brags. Over the course of its chorus, it admires clean cars, great health, and being financially independent. Gunna raps about having paper towels and it feels like a great flex here given the circumstances; wearing designer right now just doesn't hit as much of a brag.

When Thug comes in, you know that the excitement is going to be cranked up even higher. The rapper is excited to be clean and healthy, but admits that he has a "slime disease." His verse balances the bragging out by telling listeners what they should stock up on during these tough times: water, dental floss, and optimism.

He ends his contribution by locking himself in the house and saying a prayer. That's probably the easiest and safest lyric to turn into a TikTok challenge yet. Let's all give it a shot.

Thug has been relatively quiet since the release of the deluxe edition of So Much Fun last December that came with four new songs. In February, he released "Give No Fxk" with Migos and Young Thug. Last month, he appeared in the "Out West" video from the compilation album for Travis Scott's Cactus Jack Records.

Be safe with Young Thug and Gunna's "Quarantine Clean" up above.