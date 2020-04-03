Miley Cyrus Just Buzzed Off All Of Cody Simpson's Hair On Instagram

(Steve Granitz/WireImage)/(Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

If you're wondering how Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson are doing in self-isolation amid the COVID-19 pandemic, wonder no more. Yesterday (April 2), Simpson took to Instagram to share a video of the "Slide Away" singer buzzing off his long blond locks. And from the looks of it, it's for a good cause.

"Buzzin," Simpson captioned the video, which gives fans a behind-the-scenes look at what life is looking like for the couple as they continue to hunker down indoors. "Clean cuts for clean oceans I say!" He also shared a photo of his new 'do on his Instagram Story with the hashtag #cleancutsforcleanoceans, so perhaps he will bring awareness and inspire others to promote ocean cleanup, as well.

Simpson's decision to buzz his hair came just hours after he posted on Instagram, asking his followers if he should do it. That's when 4Ocean, a movement devoted to actively removing waste from oceans and coastlines, challenged Simpson to do it in a way that benefits the environment. "Buzz it for a good cause?!" they wrote.

Shortly after, Cyrus did the honors. But the "Mother's Daughter" songstress has been doing a lot more these days than just giving haircuts. In an interview with Zane Lowe for Apple Music last week, Cyrus revealed that she's been spending most of her time focusing on her daily Instagram Live talk show, Bright Minded.

"What's really crazy is — and I know that I'm in a really individualized, unique position and I have no misunderstanding of how fortunate I am — this is the most at peace and fulfilled that I've been in the last few years," she said. "This is kind of the busiest I've been strangely in the past year or two because I'm my own booker. I book the talent, I write all my intros and skits, and I kind of write all the topics, and I reach out to different foundations."

If you're bored at home with nothing to do, why not tune into Bright Minded? And if you're fortunate enough to be self-isolating with family members, loved ones, or roommates during this time, see if they'd be interested in buzzing off their hair to bring awareness to ocean cleanup. After all, it's for a good cause!