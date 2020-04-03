The 1975 Sing About Love Types On 'Jesus Christ 2005 God Bless America'

Getty Images

Although Matty Healy identifies as an atheist, that doesn't stop him from having some acoustic fun with Christianity on The 1975's new single, "Jesus Christ 2005 God Bless America." This absurdly titled tune is a duet with singer-songwriter Phoebe Bridgers, who uses the gentle and windy atmosphere to sing about being in love with the girl next door. Its delicate beauty will put a smile on your face.

The 1975 have finally shared this song after teasing it in 2017, and it was definitely worth the wait. Healy sounds absolutely smitten with his savior, singing "I'm in love with Jesus Christ / He's so nice." In fact, Christ is so nice, he says it twice in the following two lines. "I'm in love, I'm in love."

As Healy sings to the sky and then drops a few lines about hiding love for a friend, Bridgers hugs the guitar to softly express her adoration for a neighbor. Claire's her name. When Bridgers sees her, she absolutely melts. And when Claire leaves? It wouldn't be too far-fetched to imagine Bridgers heavily breathing in front of a Claire-shaped shrine in her closet made out of old gum.

Bridgers was due to accompany The 1975 on a North American tour this spring and summer, though those dates are currently in question given the coronavirus pandemic. But this song lets you still hear Healy and Bridgers together, and that sounds nice.

"Jesus Christ 2005 God Bless America" is the latest of many tastes for The 1975's forthcoming (and long-delayed) album, Notes on a Conditional Form. They recently shared the tracklist for the LP, out on May 22, that has a whopping 22 entries. Previously released tracks like "Frail State of Mind," "The Birthday Party," and "Me & You Together Song" all appear on it.

Listen to the loving "Jesus Christ 2005 God Bless America" up above.