Frank Ocean’s Two New Songs Are About A Heart Breaking Into Pieces

Two new emotional ballads from Frank Ocean. Pinch me, I must be dreaming.

The artist has shared intimate renditions of "Dear April" and "Cayendo" after initially previewing the songs at his PrEP+ nightclub event in New York last October. I hope you're ready for the sound of a heart breaking into millions of shiny pieces.

After he previewed the songs last year, Ocean revealed that they would be coming by way of 12-inch vinyl singles that could be preordered from his official website. The B-side of each track was announced to be a high-powered remix: Electronic duo Justice did "Dear April," and the DJ Sango put his spin on "Cayendo." Months later, fans have received their physical copies of the songs so it's only right that they're now available to stream too.

"Cayendo" is a half-English, half-Spanish ballad of intense passion. Guitars pave the way for Ocean to lay across the bed and reveal how hurt is partner makes him feel. The chorus finds Ocean hunkering down for the long haul, singing "If this hasn't broken me yet, I will never leave," when translated to English. This comes after a hint of infidelity, and he hasn't yet been hit with the crushing realization that things will never be the same. Its outro of "I still really, really love you, yes I do," finds Ocean breathlessly admitting his feelings while tears stream down his face. Where he goes from this moment, this emotion, is anyone's guess.

"Dear April" is driven by an organ and features Ocean practically floating in and out. It feels like a sequel to "Cayendo" because here, the singer lives in a new reality where a relationship will never be the same again. "We were safe as the years flew by," he softly chants in the wind, as if it were the beginning lines of a romantic movie montage. I'd like to think that Ocean's finishing a cigarette and stepping on its butt before mentally crumpling and tossing this relationship into a trash can.

Both "Cayendo" and "Dear April" are the first official releases from Ocean this year. He shared the remix to the yet-to-be-released "Little Demon, "DHL," and "In My Room" in 2019. There's no word if any of these songs will appear on the yet-to-be-announced follow-up to 2016's Blonde that fans have been anxious for. In an interview with Gayletter last April, Ocean revealed that he was working on new music, but no news about a project was given.

