Drake's New Song 'Toosie Slide' Is Here And It's Already A Viral Dance Hit

Getty Images

UPDATE (4/2/20, 12:27 a.m. ET): Just minutes after unleashing "Toosie Slide," Drake has generously shared the single's accompanying video. In it, a masked Drizzy wanders around his mansion while demonstrating his slick new dance craze. It ends with a pretty nifty fireworks display. Check out the Theo Skudra-directed clip below.

Drake has never met a musical trend he didn't like, and that proved especially true on Friday (April 3) with the release of "Toosie Slide."

The Toronto superstar's latest single is tailor-made for TikTok, right down to the very instructive lyrics: "It go right foot up, left foot, slide / Left foot up, right foot, slide." The rest of the track finds Drizzy comparing his moves to Michael Jackson's and even revitalizing "YOLO" for a brief moment.

"Toosie Slide" initially leaked a couple days ago when influencer and dancer Toosie, whom the song is named after, posted a video of him and his crew dancing along to it. That leaked version has already started to make waves on TikTok, and with its official release, you can expect to keep seeing it blow up, as it spurs an inevitable viral dance craze. Listen to the OZ-produced track below.

"Toosie Slide" follow Drake’s pair of surprise 2020 songs: "When to Say When" and "Chicago Freestyle." Earlier this year, Drizzy teamed up with Future for "Life Is Good" and "Desires," and he also hopped on Lil Yachty's "Oprah's Bank Account" with DaBaby.