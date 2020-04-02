Tekashi 6ix9ine Has Been Released From Prison Due To Coronavirus Concerns

Getty Images

The rapper will serve the rest of his sentence in home confinement because of his asthma

Tekashi 6ix9ine is a free man. Sort of.

The rapper, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, was released from federal custody and into home confinement on Thursday (April 2) after a Manhattan judge granted his early release. U.S. District Judge Paul Engelmayer approved the repeated requests of 6ix9ine's legal team, who asked that he serve the remainder of his two-year sentence at home due to concerns that his chronic asthma makes him more vulnerable to the novel coronavirus.

According to Rolling Stone, Judge Engelmayer ruled that "in light of the heightened medical risk presented to Mr. Hernandez by the COVID-19 pandemic, there are extraordinary and compelling reasons to reduce Mr. Hernandez’s sentence in the manner requested." The judge ruled that Tekashi be released "immediately" from the private prison where he was being held in Queens and serve his remaining four months in "home incarceration" at a residential address approved by his probation officer. The New York rapper will be monitored by GPS while in confinement, and can only leave if he needs to see his attorney or if he needs to seek necessary medical treatment.

6ix9ine's defense attorney, Lance Lazzaro, told NBC News on Thursday that the 23-year-old rapper has not shown any symptoms of COVID-19. Lazzaro added that his client is "out and he's very happy to be released."

6ix9ine was serving time in prison after pleading guilty to charges of racketeering conspiracy, multiple firearms offenses, and narcotics trafficking. He was expected to be released from prison on August 2.