Bazzi Ups The Game For Boyfriends Everywhere With 'Renee's Song'

Bazzi just elevated the standard for boyfriends everywhere. Wednesday (April 1) marked the singer's second dating anniversary with his girlfriend, the Australian model Renee Herbert. And instead of just sharing a lovey-dovey Instagram post to mark the occasion (though he did do that, too), Bazzi released an entire song dedicated to his lucky S.O.

"There's a song I like to sing / It says your name, I love the ring," he sings on the opening lines of the fresh tune, which is fittingly titled "Renee's Song." The rest of the guitar-led ballad flashes by in a whir of gentle romance, as he continually coaxes his lover to "come here, come here." It clocks in at a curt two minutes, but it's a sweet ride nonetheless.

Following the song's release, Bazzi wrote on Twitter, "Dear Renee, I wrote a song for you – through everything we've been through, I hope this makes you feel special. Happy two year baby."

He later added, alongside some home video clips of the two, "My love — you've stood by my side through everything for two years. I write this for you & I hope you feel like the only girl in the world today."

"Renee's Song" follows last month's "Young & Alive" as the latest taste of Bazzi's as-yet-untitled sophomore album, set to arrive this summer. Until then, soak in the dreaminess of his latest song above.