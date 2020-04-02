A Zombielicious Wasteland Awaits In Chilling Train To Busan Sequel

Well Go USA Entertainment

Even though it debuted four years ago in 2016, Train to Busan still stands tall as one of the most adrenaline-fueled, terrifying zombie movies on the market.

Perhaps that's exactly why it's now being followed up with a sequel in the form of Train to Busan Presents: Peninsula, the movie's first follow-up. If the first movie had you gripping the edge of your seat and doing a once-over on your body for zombie bites, you're going to get a kick out of out first look at this follow-up.

Set four years after the "total decimation" of South Korea, this horror flick is looking to ratchet up the terror big time as it follows survivors of the zombie apocalypse being forced to eke out an existence in a world "scarce of safety food, and rules, and being pushed to the limits of their existence," according to the official synopsis.

“Four years after South Korea’s total decimation in Train to Busan, Jung-seok (Gang Dong-won), a soldier who previously escaped the diseased wasteland, relives the horror when assigned to a covert operation with two simple objectives: retrieve and survive," the text continues.

"When his team unexpectedly stumbles upon survivors, their lives will depend on whether the best – or worst – of human nature prevails in the direst of circumstances."

Actress Lee Jung-hyun has been tapped to play one of the survivors, while child actress Lee Re will appear as well. Kim Min-jae, Kwon Hae-hyo, and Koo Kyo-hwan have also been cast in the film.

Right now, the film is currently aiming for an August 2020 release. However, with the amount of delays and pushbacks in the movie industry at present due to the spread of the novel coronavirus, that could very well change. Honestly, though, just knowing there's a Train to Busan sequel is enough to get excited over.