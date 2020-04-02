Blake Lively And Ryan Reynolds's Self-Isolation Routine Includes At-Home Haircuts

(ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

'She's done this once before. It took two and a half hours, and then at the end it looked like she had done the whole thing using only a lighter'

Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively, and their three young daughters are doing what so many of us are doing around the world right now: staying home. And in a video chat interview on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert yesterday (April 1), the Deadpool actor revealed how he and his brood are keeping themselves occupied as COVID-19 continues to spread.

"We are doing a lot of homeschooling," Reynolds revealed. "We're lucky enough to have a little tiny garden, so we're learning a little bit about gardening." And after telling Colbert that he and Lively are trying to make the extra time at home an "educational experience" for their kids, the actor joked that he's spending his own personal time doing something else. "I'm mostly drinking," he quipped.

If you're wondering how Reynolds is managing at home with Lively, their daughters, and his mother-in-law, he's doing just fine. "I do not miss masculine company at all," he told Colbert. "I like just being here with the girls ... they really wanted to make dresses, they wanted to dress in hot pink all day, so that's what I do. This morning I made dresses out of tissue paper, which was fun for them."

And the excitement doesn't end there, either. Today (April 2), Lively plans on giving Reynolds an at-home haircut. "She's done this once before," Reynolds said. "It took two and a half hours, and then at the end, it looked like she had done the whole thing using only a lighter, or those gloves that are made of sandpaper."

Bad haircut aside, the most important part of Reynolds's interview was about giving back. "I'm not really in the business of telling people what to do necessarily, but I do think it's incumbent upon those who can give back to do so." He and Lively, for example, recently made a $1 million donation to two food banks in the U.S. and Canada. "People are struggling to pay rent, [and] they're struggling to buy food," he added.

The actor also urged people to take the coronavirus pandemic seriously. "I keep seeing younger people talk about it like it's not really their problem, and my God, it's their problem," he said. "There are some beloved people who have compromised immune issues, there [are] elderly people that are beloved that we love, not just in show business but in real life, too. And we've got to do all we can. So yeah, scary times but we're going to get through this somehow."